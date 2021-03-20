Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Gajapati

Gajapati: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree near a private educational institution under Gurandi police station limits in Gajapati district.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from a tree and informed the local police about the same.

Cops reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The prima facie suggested that the youth might have committed suicide. However the actual reason behind the death is yet to be known, sources said.