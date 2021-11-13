World Kindness Day Observed In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The World Kindness Day is observed today at the Kindness Hub of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Kindness being a qualitative aspect of human behavior has to be in practice and it will bridge up gaps of development, told Laxmikant Sethi, Addl. Commissioner of BMC as chief guest of the programme. Added to this he suggested massive awareness and citizen connect initiatives for greater participation of communities.

Kindness Day is observed on 13th Nov.as a mark of rationality and let live perspective for which city authority has created such an innovative approach of Kindness Hub in BMC limit. Since its inception in April 2021, the centre has collected around 52 thousand numbers of garments and distributed 24 thousand pieces. Out of distributed quantity 12 thousand women, 8 thousand male and 4 thousand children have been benefited. Although the progress is a bit slow due to the COVID-19 protocol the activity is continuing in small groups. As of now we have touched 24 slum habitations, told Vivekananda Mishra, chief functionary of VIKASH, the managing partner of Kindness Hub.

Around forty numbers of destitute persons were invited and they were provided blanket, dry ration, and dress for them as a mark of Kindness on the occasion. Donores were also invited to the venue and they were encouraged for their proactive behavior towards the cause.

Ankita Mohanta, a software engineer by profession who joined as a donor here told that BMC’S initiative to open such a Kindness Hub is commendable. ” I got the information from social media that city has such a facility where supply and demand gaps are bridged up, she added. Pertinent to mention that donores from other districts also send garments to the Hub.

Among other dignitaries Dr.Ajaya Kumar Tripathy of Odisha State Red Cross Society, Asutosh Hota Joint Secretary of VIKASH, and Rashmiranjan Behera, project consultant, BMC spoke on the occasion.

Susanta Kumar Behera, Manager Kindness Hub coordinated the event.