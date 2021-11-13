Cuttack Sexagenarian Widow Donates Assets Worth Crores To Rickshaw Puller

Cuttack: A 63-year-old widow Minati Patnaik from Cuttack city’s Sutahat area has carved an instance of by donating all her property and other assets to a rickshaw puller, who has virtually looked after her after she lost her kith and kins one after the other.

Patnaik has donated her three-storied house, gold ornaments and all her possessions to rickshaw puller Budha Samal.

She had lost her husband last year. Though she had decided to spend the rest of her life with her daughter, destiny had stored something else for her. Six months after her husband’s death, Minati’s daughter Komal died of cardiac arrest.

After the death of the dear ones, Minati spent a miserable and lonely life. No near and dear came forward to assist her in the sorrowful situations, rather they just condoled her as a formality.

In such a gloomy situation of Patnaik, rickshaw puller Budha Samal stood firmly by her and helped her in every possible way.

From taking Minati to the hospital or looking after her other issues, Budha and his family devoted themselves to serving the lonely elder. And perhaps this made Minati repay her gratitude to the poor family with whatever was left with her.

Fascinated with the dedication, selfless service, and commitment of Budha Samal, Minati made up her mind to make him the kin next to her.

Working on it, she handed over her three-story building, gold ornaments along with other movables and immovable properties to Budha Samal after executing a Will in his favour.

“All my relatives have enough property and I always wanted to donate mine to a poor family. I decided to donate everything to Budha and his family legally so that nobody harass them after my death,” said Minati.