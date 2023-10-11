Brahmos Missile
Watch! IAF successfully test-fires Surface to Surface version of Brahmos Missile

By Pragativadi News Service
The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently carried out a precision-strike launch of Surface to Surface version of the Brahmos Missile, which hit the ‘Bull’s Eye’, meeting all mission parameters.

The test was carried out near the Eastern Seaboard archipelago. The missile fire was successful and the mission achieved all its objectives.

The BrahMos missile provides the Indian Air Force with a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target, be it at sea or land, with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

