Delhi-Guwahati Train Derails in Bihar’s Buxer; 4 Dead, Over 40 Injured

Bihar: At least four passengers died, and over 40 were reportedly injured so far as 12 coaches of a North-East Superfast train derailed and two to three AC coaches overturned and fell on the track at Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday.

The official said the mishap occurred around 9.35 p.m. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

The railway has issued Helpline numbers PNBE – 9771449971, DNR – 8905697493, ARA – 8306182542, COML CNL – 7759070004.

“..Bihar government is actively engaged in rescue, relief, and treatment of the victims and injured, “tweeted Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

दिल्ली से गुवाहाटी जा रही नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस की बक्सर में कई बोगियाँ पलटने की दुःखद घटना पर आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा बक्सर व भोजपुर के जिला पदाधिकारियों से वार्ता कर यथाशीघ्र घटनास्थल पहुँच राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में तेजी लाने एवं घायलों की समुचित चिकित्सा व्यवस्था… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 11, 2023

Due to the accident, movement on both up and down tracks has been disrupted, diverting several passenger and goods trains. Senior railway officials have reached the accident site and are probing the cause of the derailment while efforts are to put the derailed coaches to the tracks.

It takes effort to remove bogies, but it will take some time until the tracks are cleared. The attempts have started, according to East Central Railway CPRO Birendra Kumar, who also noted that Railways has not yet calculated the loss brought on by the incident. Restoring train movement to both sides is the primary goal.