Pragyan Rover Ramps onto Moon
VideoTop NewsScience & TechnologyVideo Gallery

Watch I Pragyan Rover Ramps onto Moon from Vikram Lander

By Pragativadi News Service
10

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released the first visuals of Pragyan ramping down onto the moon from the Vikram Lander.

The 30-second video showed the rover rolling out of the lander, Vikram, on the day of the touchdown. The rollout was facilitated by a two-segment ramp and was captured by the lander imager camera.

ISRO also released a video that showed the deployment of the ramp and the solar panel. The 26 deployment mechanisms in Chandrayaan-3 were developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

The lander and the rover have a mission life of one lunar day (14 earth days). While the rover communicates with the lander, the lander communicates with the Indian Deep Space Network, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, and the rover.

Pragativadi News Service 26053 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking