Watch | First video of Chandrayaan-3 meets the Moon

A day after Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, successfully entered the Moon’s orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video of the Moon ‘as viewed by Chandrayaan-3’.

“The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023,” ISRO said.

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

The video was released by the space agency hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.