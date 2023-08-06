Chandrayaan-3
Watch | First video of Chandrayaan-3 meets the Moon

By Pragativadi News Service
A day after Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, successfully entered the Moon’s orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video of the Moon ‘as viewed by Chandrayaan-3’.

“The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023,” ISRO said.

The video was released by the space agency hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

