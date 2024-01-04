Bhubaneswar: Roads Reel in Dark Over Street Light Mismanagement

Bhubaneswar: More than 15 days have passed since the street lights remained unlit on various road stretches in the State Capital, particularly between Stewart School to Delta Square in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the streets have been in dark since the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to blacklist the street light managing firms. This apart, street lights could be seen lit at various places even during the day time, while many parts of the city remain dark due to the apathy of the civic body authorities.

Even though the denizens have expressed dissatisfaction with BMC’s management of street lights, the new agency has not been given authority to manage the street lights.

BMC has left the streets in utter darkness by turning a blind eye to the issue and is yet to take any steps as the present company’s tenure has not been completed.

The people have raised a question that why the government is making efforts to beautify the roads when the streets remain in the darkness due to the mismanagement in the operation of street lights.