Varieties Of Mangoes You Should Know About!

New Delhi: Mangoes are the best part of summers. Our country is exclusively famous for its exotic mango hotspots, promising delightful flavours and aromas. Mango-lovers are always eager to explore and enjoy exquisite varieties of the king of fruit.

Here is a list of types of mangoes in India:

Alphonso Mangoes

Alphonso Mangoes are internationally loved for their sunshine yellow appearance and delightful taste. Named after Afonso de Albuquerque, this voluptuous king of the mangoes is one of the most consumed varieties of mangoes in India among mango lovers. Ratnagiri and its neighbouring regions in Maharashtra are known to be one of the finest and exclusive hotspots for mango-lovers, widely famous for their Alphonso mangoes.

Kesar Mangoes

Kesar mangoes owe their name to their saffron appearance and heavenly taste. This variety, highly renowned for its distinct sweet flavour, is considered to be the ‘Queen of Mangoes’. Girnar Hills of Junagadh, Gujarat are famous for their Kesar mangoes.

Badami Mangoes

Badami variety mangoes are delicious taste can be stated from the fact that Badami is also called the Karnataka-Alphonso in the neighbouring areas. They are usually available from May to July.

Raspuri Mangoes

Raspuri Mangoes are an extremely popular variety of mangoes. Distinguished by its oval shape and its skin which is almost inedible, the Raspuri Mango can beat any other mango in terms of taste and juice per fruit if cultivated and harvested at the right time.

Lakshmanbhog Mangoes

Lakshmanbhog mangoes are usually available in the months of June and July. With a gleaming golden reddish skin and the right amount of sweetness, these mangoes were individually chosen by the West Bengal government to be exported to the United States.