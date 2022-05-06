Indian Envoy To UN Engages In Twitter Spat With Netherlands Ambassador

New York: Retaliating to the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UK, Indian envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti said that “Kindly don’t patronise us,” New Delhi “knows what to do”.

This war of words came to the fore on Friday after Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UK, Karel van Oosterom said India should not have abstained from the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

Both the officers have engaged in a Twitter spat.

At the UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine this afternoon, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1ZMrEOzADB — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 5, 2022

“Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do,” TS Tirumurti told Karel van Oosterom when he made the comment about India abstaining in the General Assembly.

Tirumurti delivered a statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday on the Russia-Ukraine issue.

He posted the full text of his statement on Twitter saying “At the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine this afternoon, I made the following statement”.

Responding to this, Karel van Oosterom made the comment about India abstaining in the General Assembly. “You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter,” Karel van Oosterom said in a tweet, to which Tirumurti reacted.