Fuel prices in Odisha on July 8

Bhubaneswar: Though the prices of fuel continued to be on the higher side, no large change has been witnessed in the rates of the fuel in different places of Odisha on Friday.

As per the latest reports, customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.47 per litre of petrol in the State Capital while diesel is sold at Rs 95.03 a litre.

In Cuttack , customers are paying Rs 103.56 and Rs 95.12 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

As per the fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at Rs 109.20 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.79 and in Sambalpur the petroleum product is priced at Rs 103.58.

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 104.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 108.23 in Koraput.