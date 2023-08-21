STF Nabs Four Drug Peddlers From Balasore; Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized

Balasore/Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested four drug peddlers and seized brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore during a raid near Balasore Railway Station Road on Sunday evening.

Based on intelligence input, a team of STF, with the help of Balasore district police, conducted a raid near Balasore Railway Station Road on Sunday evening and apprehended four peddlers for illegal possession of Narcotic Drugs.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Sk Faiyaz, Sk Shamshed, & Sk Murad of Balubazar and Sandeep Nayak of Patrapada in Balasore Town. During the search, contraband brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 1 Kg 100 grams, one motorcycle and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession.

“The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused persons were arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District & Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Balasore. STF PS Case No.16 dated 21.08.2023 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered in this connection while an investigation is on,” the STF said in a press note.

Special drives against narcotic drugs are continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 71 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 116 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 176 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 62+ Kg of seized Brown sugar and 136 Qtl (13600 Kg) Ganja in the last 1 year.

General Information

The chemical name of Brown sugar/ Heroin is Di- acetyl Morphine.

It is made from Opium with some chemicals like Acetic anhydride etc.

It is a prohibited narcotic drug under NDPS Act-1985.

Punishment for manufacturing/ possessing/selling/ purchasing/ transporting/

importing/ exporting/ using of Heroin/ Brown-SugarCommercial quantity- 10- 20 Years of imprisonment Plus fine

Medium quantity- up to 10 Years of imprisonment Plus fine

Small quantity- up to 01 year of imprisonment plus fine

Heroin/ Brown sugar/ Diacetylmorphine

Commercial quantity – 250 Gram and above

Medium quantity- 5 to 250 Gram

Small Quantity- up to 05 grams

Forfeiture of property

In addition to the above-mentioned punishment, all the property (movable and immovable) of the drug trafficker acquired in the last six years from the illegal business of drugs will be seized and forfeited, the STF added.