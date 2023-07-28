Sri Lanka Athletics Nationals: Odisha’s Kishore Jena Bags Gold Medal In Javelin Throw

Odisha’s Kishore Jena bagged gold medal in the javelin throw event on the opening day of the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 on Friday.

Kishore Jena registered a best throw of 84.38m, an outstanding personal best, at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo to top the podium.

The 27-year-old Kishore Jena’s previous personal best was 82.87m, achieved during the at National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Odisha last month. His effort on Friday was also a new meet record.

Kishore Jena’s 84.38m mark is the 10th-best among the world’s leading javelin throws this year. The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is the world leader with 89.51m.

Jena also jumped to the second spot in the Asian list, which is topped by fellow Indian Neeraj Chopra (88.67m).

Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to congratulate Kishore. Here’s the tweet:-