Soumya Ranjan Death Case: Orissa HC Asks Bhubaneswar DCP To Take Action In 3 Weeks

Cuṭtack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissionerate Police to take actions as per the law in connection with the death of aspiring model Soumya Ranjan Panigrahi.

The Orissa HC today asked the Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to take action as per provisions of law within three weeks. The court also directed the police to intimate the complainant about the actions taken in the case.

The Odisha High Court has issued an important order in the case of the death of the much-hyped model.

Soumya Ranjan Panigrahi, a budding model, committed suicide at his residence in Kalarahanga under Infocity police station on 30th January 2022. Somya had left a suicide note before his death in which he blamed his girlfriend Sonali Nanda for his death.

Police had seized the suicide note and two mobile phones from the scene. Soumya’s sister had also lodged a complaint with the Infocity police station the following day.

Even though the police initiated a probe, the cops were tight-lipped on the progress of the investigation even after two weeks.

Alleging laxity in the police investigation, the family members on 19th February had urged the DCP Bhubaneswar to speed up the probe, but in vain.

Due to sluggishness in the investigation process, Soumya’s family moved to the Orissa High Court on 21st Feb seeking justice.

Realizing the seriousness of the case, the High Court today directed the DCP Bhubaneswar to take action within three weeks as per the law. The High Court also directed the police to inform the complainant of the action taken.