COVID-19 vaccination certificate not required to enter religious institutions in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Taking into consideration the current scenario and COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday relaxed certain stipulations for entry of devotees into religious institutions in the State Capital.

In an order issued today, the BMC stated that the devotees will no longer be required to produce vaccination certificates or ID proofs for visit to any religious institutions in Bhubaneswar. “Further, there will not be any condition on priests/Sevayats to produce double vaccination certificates,” it added.

“However, the religious institution authorities are required to ensure all COVID appropriate behavior like social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitization within their premises. All other stipulations of the aforementioned order released earlier will remain as it is,” read the BMC order.

Announcement 📢 Henceforrth, no vaccination certificate needed for people visiting religious institutions in #Bhubaneswar (under BMC area). However, all COVID protocols shall be strictly followed for the safety of all. pic.twitter.com/ueyoiQUtNQ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) February 23, 2022

It may be mentioned here that the civic body, in its guidelines issued earlier for opening of all religious institutions in BMC area had made it mandatory for people to produce double-vaccination certificate for darshan and conduct rituals/puja. However, taking into consideration the current scenario and the coverage of vaccination, the stipulation has been relaxed.