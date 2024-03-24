Saheed Nagar PS SI Priyabrata Pradhan Suspended For Taking Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Police Commissionerate today suspended Priyabrata Pradhan, sub-inspector (SI), Saheed Nagar Police Station, for allegedly taking bribe on Saturday.

The Police Commissionerate issued an order in this regard.

“During the period of suspension, he will remain under the disciplinary control of the Dy. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar UPD,” the order said.

“He will draw usual SA and DA during the suspension period as admissible under Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code,” the order added.

Odisha Vigilance had yesterday arrested him for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 as the second installment of a total demand of Rs 5,000 from a complainant to return a seized DL in connection with a case registered in the police station. The complainant had previously paid Rs 3,000 to Pradhan on March 21.