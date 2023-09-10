Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Delhi Akshardham Temple

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife Akshata Murty.

Sunak is in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit where world leaders are holding discussions on some of the world’s most pressing issues.

This is Rishi Sunak’s first official visit to India since becoming Britain PM.

Security had been tightened in and around the temple.

Sunak, dressed in trousers and a shirt, and his wife, wearing a kurta with palazzo, reached the temple early morning and were accorded a traditional welcome.

The UK PM was then greeted by swamis, as well as senior leaders from the Akshardham Mandir, who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

During his visit, the British prime minister was given an overview of Swaminarayan Akshardham, a 100-acre spiritual and cultural complex that portrays the traditions and ancient architecture of India and promotes the timeless Hindu spiritual messages of faith, devotion and harmony.

Inside the main temple complex, the couple paid their respects to the sacred images and admired the art and architecture.

After offering prayers, Sunak headed to Rajghat to join the other delegates in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Expressing pride over his Hindu roots, Rishi Sunak yesterday had said that he hopes to find time to visit a temple here in India. He also said that he and wife Akshata plan to visit some of their favourite Delhi restaurants that they used to frequent.