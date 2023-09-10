Coal-Laden Train Catches Fire At Soro Station

Soro: A goods train carrying coal caught fire today evening at Platform No-1 of Soro railway station in Balasore district.

However, a major fire mishap could be averted due to the prompt action of some railway employees.

The fire was noticed by railway staff when the freight train carrying coal from Nergundi to Durgapur in West Bengal was passing near Markona railway station.

Markona Station Master alerted the Train Manager of the goods train and the Station Master of Soro railway station.

Following the alert, the goods train was halted at Soro railway station and the Fire Service was informed.

Fire Service personnel from Soro Fire Station rushed to the site and are trying to bring the blaze under control.