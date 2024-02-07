Ricky Ponting Appointed As Head Coach Of Major League Cricket Franchise Washington Freedom

Washington: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been named as head coach of Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom ahead of the second season.

The Aussie will replace Sydney Sixers coach and his longtime mentor Greg Shipperd in the role under whose stint Washington Freedom finished third in the inaugural season.

Ponting praised the efforts of everyone involved with Washington Freedom and emphasized his readiness to build on Shipperd’s groundwork for the coming season.

Ponting, eager to embark on this new cricketing journey in the United States, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement, highlighting the rising popularity of cricket in the country.

<>

Get ready for a cricket revolution! 🏏

With @RickyPonting leading, Washington Freedom is set to transform American cricket.

As we dive into MLC Season 2, expect groundbreaking plays.

Let the games begin! 🌟#SweetFreedom 🔴⚪🔵 #MLC #RickyPonting #WashingtonFreedom pic.twitter.com/RG6RNHQf4U — Washington Freedom (@WSHFreedom) February 6, 2024

</>