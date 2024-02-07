NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Captures Stunning Close-Up Picture Of Jupiter’s Moon ‘Io’

Washington: NASA’s spacecraft Juno snapped detailed images of the most volcanically active world in our Solar System. During this close fly-by, the spacecraft spotted plumes of volcanic activity erupting from Io’s surface in real time.

This encounter was the second in a set of two close fly-bys designed to provide new insight into the fiery phenomena that lurk beneath Io’s surface.

Jupiter’s moon Io is one of the four largest moons of the planet, known as the Galilean moons. It was discovered by the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610. lo is the innermost of these four moons and is the fourth largest moon in the solar system. It’s a fascinating celestial body for several reasons.