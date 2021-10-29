Redmi Note 11 Series With Mediatek Socs Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Redmi has launched three new smartphones that include Redmi Note 11; the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. The budget-friendly phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. It also supports 120W of fast charging support, punch hole display, etc.

Redmi Note 11 series Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly 26,900) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly 18,700), CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600) for the 8GB+256GB.

Redmi Note 11 Specification

Talking about the specification of the latest models launched by Redmi, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.6-inch display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The latest phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 33W charger, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

In terms of optics, the Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera.