Orissa HC Asks SRC To Take Decision Over Green Crackers Permittance

Cuttack: Ahead of Deepavali and in the wake of Covid-19 spread, the Orissa High Court on Friday asked State Relief Commissioner (SRC) to take an appropriate decision over the permission of the sale and use of green crackers in the State.

The court has asked the SRC to arrive at a decision while keeping in mind the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and also the guidelines issued by the government for the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SRC is likely to make hearing on the subject tomorrow and intimate the court about the decision by 10 am on Monday (November 1).

The HC is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday afternoon.