Rayagada School Teacher Arrested By Vigilance For Amassing Properties Worth Above Rs 4.73 Cr

Koraput/Rayagada: The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested a school teacher in Rayagada’s Kashipur on charges of amassing property worth more than Rs 4 crores, which is disproportionate to his known source of income.

According to a press note from Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack, the accused teacher, Shisir Kumar Semili, who was posted at Kampar U.P. School in Kashipur block of the district has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.4,16,99,477/-, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance Police Station has registered a case (1/2022) against Mr Shisir Kumar Semili, under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

On the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, six teams of Odisha Vigilance led by four DSsP, five Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous searches at the properties of Mr Semili on Saturday on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

During searches, the Vigilance sleuths have unearthed two triple-storeyed buildings, two double-storeyed buildings and 35 asbestos houses at Nuapada chowk near Utkal Alumina Guest House in Doraguda, two SUVs (Innova & Bolero), bank deposits worth Rs.22,34,493, gold ornaments weighing 408 gms & silver ornaments weighing 229 gms worth Rs.12,37,740, cash of Rs.2,88,400, insurance deposits of over Rs.2,83,342, and other movable and immovable properties, all totalling to over Rs 4.73 Crore belonging to the accused.

“After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Mr Shisir Kumar Semili, Teacher were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs.4,16,99,477/-(Rupees Four Crore Sixteen Lakh Ninety-nine Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-seven) which constituted 307% of his known sources of income,” the press note further read.