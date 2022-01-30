Bhubaneswar: 885 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 630 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 885 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 885 COVID-19 positive cases 52 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 833 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 630 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 150,988 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 12,111 are active cases while 137,736 persons have recovered and 1120 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

