One of the most emotional moments of my career, says Rafael Nadal after winning 21st Grand Slam title

After winning his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday, an emotional Rafael Nadal described his extraordinary Australian Open final win over Daniil Medvedev was one of the most emotional matches of his tennis career.

The 35-year-old Spaniard surpassed long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win his 21st Grand Slam title after beating Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final match in five-set thriller spanning over a remarkable 5hr 24min at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Lauding Medvedev, Nadal said: “First of all I know it’s a tough moment, Daniil, you are an amazing champion, I’ve been in this position a couple of times in this tournament, having chances to have the trophy with me, but I don’t have any doubt that you have this trophy a couple of times in your career, because you’re amazing, so I want to congratulate you”.

“It was one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career and to share a court with you is just an honour, so all the best in the future,” said Nadal.

Further, addressing the crowd, Nadal said: “I even don’t know what to say guys. For me, it’s just amazing. To be honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again. And today I’m here in front of all you with this trophy with me, and you don’t know how much I’ve fought to be here. I can’t thank you enough for all the support I’ve had since I arrived here, you are just amazing.”

After the match Medvedev said to Nadal: “I want to congratulate Rafa because what you did what was amazing … After the match I asked him – “Are you tired?” [Laughs]. The level was very high … you raised your level after two sets … Congrats, it was unbelievable, and congrats to your team, of course. I want to thank two guys in my box … they were here all week … thanks for sharing this tough moment with me. Usually my wife is in the box, yeah, I think the TV is probably broken right now. To my sisters, my parents, I want to thank you for your support, if you are still watching, and I’m going to try to be better next time. Craig, you’re an amazing tournament director and I hope you stay for at least 15 years. Last but not least, I just wanted to thank my team again, thank you guys.”