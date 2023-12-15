Prabhas opens up about his transformation for Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire!

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in Indian film Industry. The prominent production house is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Baahuali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

With one week left for Salaar Part 1:CeaseFire to release, Pan India Superstar Prabhas was asked in an interview about the time period that went into the shoot for his character in Salaar. Responding to the same, Prabhas said, “Prashanth is a hero-director; as I said that I would come at this time, he was comfortable with that. Once actors come on the set, like me, Shruti, or Prithvi, there is no stopping anything. They just focused on our shots. This way, I never had to wait on the set, even though we used to tell them that, Prashanth, we would wait. When I reached the first schedule, I don’t remember what time, but they stopped everything, saying that the entry of the hero had started and now we would only take the hero’s shots. Then I told him, No problem, I have waited for half of my films.”

Continuing the same, Prabhas shared details on the transformation for his character in Salaar and said, “I haven’t done anything special; Prashanth wanted me to build muscles for the character, so I changed myself accordingly. This was a common thing for me. There was not much transformation that I have done in the last 21 years.”

The action has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.