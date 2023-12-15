OTDC Introduces New Fleet of Vehicles to Elevate Tourist Experience

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) today launched 10 new vehicles at its Head Office, marking a significant enhancement in the travel experience for tourists.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of OTDC Chairman, Dr Lenin Mohanty, Managing Director OTDC \Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, General Manager OTDC Dr Lalatendu Sahoo and all officials of OTDC.

The new fleet includes 4 nos. of Innova Crysta vehicles, 4 nos. of Swift Dzire sedans and 2 nos. of spacious Tempo Travellers. In addition to these, OTDC has exciting plans for the upcoming month with the acquisition of 2 more nos. of Volvo buses and 2 nos. of Luxury Coaches reinforcing its commitment to elevating the travel standards in the region.

Beyond the promise of enhanced tourism experiences, OTDC is delighted to share the impressive financial growth of its transport fleet. The Odisha Govt. is putting more thrust on transport network expansion for the convenience of the public and tourists as well. As a part of initiatives, OTDC has added 10 nos. more vehicles to present a fleet of different segments of vehicles.

In the financial year 22-23, the total profit for the transport unit stood at 1.94 crore. With the addition of these new vehicles in 23-24, this figure is expected to rise to a remarkable 3.10 crore, a testament to the success and support from the Odisha government.

With the inclusion of these new vehicles, the total number of commercial vehicles in the OTDC fleet now stands at 32, a testament to the corporation’s continuous efforts to meet the growing demands of the tourism sector.

We are excited to introduce these new vehicles as part of our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch services to tourists visiting Odisha,” stated Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman of OTDC. “This expansion aligns with our vision to enhance the overall travel experience and promote tourism in the region.

Incorporating eco-friendly and state-of-the-art features, the new Volvo buses and Luxury Coaches align with OTDC’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices. The corporation remains focused on providing not just transportation but a memorable journey through Odisha’s scenic landscapes and cultural treasures.

The addition of these vehicles underscores OTDC’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of tourists while maintaining the highest standards of safety and comfort. The corporation remains focused on bolstering Odisha’s position as a premier tourist destination.