PM Modi visits Science City in Ahmedabad

“The Robotics Gallery Showcases DRDO Robots, Microbots, an Agriculture Robot, Medical Robots, Space Robot and more. Through these engaging exhibits, the transformative power of robotics in healthcare, manufacturing and everyday life is clearly visible.”

“Also enjoyed a cup of tea served by Robots at the cafe in the Robotics Gallery.”

“The Nature Park is a serene and breathtaking space within the bustling Gujarat Science City. It is a must visit for nature enthusiasts and botanists alike. The park not only promotes biodiversity but also serves as an educational platform for people.”

“The meticulous walking trails offer diverse experiences on the way. It imparts valuable lessons on environmental conservation and sustainability. Do also visit other attractions like the Cactus Garden, Block Plantation, Oxygen Park and more.”

“Aquatic Gallery at Science City is a celebration of aquatic biodiversity and marine marvels. It highlights the delicate yet dynamic balance of our aquatic ecosystems. It is not only an educative experience, but also a call for conservation and deep respect for the world beneath the waves.”

“The Shark Tunnel is an exhilarating experience showcasing a diverse array of shark species. As you walk through the tunnel, you will greatly marvel at the diversity of marine life. It is truly captivating.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel.