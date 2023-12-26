PM Modi Speaks To Saudi Crown Prince, Discusses Bilateral Issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral Strategic Partnership in follow-up to the State visit of the Crown Prince to India in September 2023. They also discussed the forward-looking bilateral partnership agenda for the future.

The leaders exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia. They shared deep concerns about terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population. The two leaders agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region. They also emphasised the need for maintaining maritime security and the freedom of navigation.

Prime Minister conveyed greetings to Saudi Arabia on being selected as host for Expo 2030 and FIFA Football World Cup 2034.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.