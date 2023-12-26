Duration Of Nua-O Programme In Education Extended Till 15th Jan 2024

Bhubaneswar: A meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the Rural Development Department under the chairmanship of Higher Education Minister, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and the Commissioner-Cum- Secretary, Higher Education Department Arbind Agrawal regarding the monitoring of the “Nua O” Programme.

All the 7 Nodal officers of the NUA-O funded Departments such as Higher Education, School & Mass Education, Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment, Sports and Youth Services, Health and Family Welfare, Skill Development and Technical Education and ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department along with the funded Institutions attended the meeting on virtual platform.

The HEIs were earlier instructed to complete the 03 core activities— Sports, Cultural & Social work activities by 31st December 2023.

The Sports and Youth Services Department has extended the dateline for Sports & Cultural activities up to 15th January 2024. There will be no dateline for Social work activities.

The HEIs may continue the said activity even after February. All the HEIs were requested to upload the photographs.

As decided in the meeting, the students who participated in the programs should be provided with a System-generated certificate for future reference.