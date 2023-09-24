PM Modi gives National Call to action for 1-hr of citizen-led ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ on 1st Oct

New Delhi: Nine years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave a clarion call for Swachhata in 2014. Citizens from all walks of life reciprocated with immense enthusiasm taking ownership for Swachh Bharat. As a result, Swachhata became a national behavior Swachh Bharat Mission became a household name.

As a run-up to Gandhi Jayanti, a unique call to action has been given by the Prime Minister to fellow citizens.

On the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister, appealed for 1 hour of Shramdaan for Swachhata at 10 am on 1st Oct by all citizens collectively will be a ‘Swachhanjali’ to Bapu on the eve of his Jayanti.

Speaking on Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, he said, “A big event on cleanliness is going to be organized on the 1st of October i.e. Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood…or at a park, river, lake or any other public place.”

This mega cleanliness drive calls upon citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities of public places like market spaces, railway tracks water bodies, tourist locations, religious places, etc. Every town, Gram Panchayat, all sectors of the Government like civil aviation, railways, information & technology etc., public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens. NGO/ RWA/ Pvt. organizations etc. interested in organizing cleaning events can also apply online on the portal to the ULB/ District Administration.

The cleanliness events will be available for public information on a specially-architectured IT platform Swachhata Hi Seva – Citizens Portal https://swachhatahiseva.com/. At the site of cleanliness, citizens can click pictures and upload on the portal too. The portal also hosts a section inviting citizens, and influencers to join the andolan and lead the people’s movement by becoming Swachhata Ambassadors.

This mega cleanliness drive is part of the SwachhataPakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva2023, being observed from 15th Sept till 2nd Oct.Citizens are engaging in various cleanliness activities like restoration of old buildings, cleaning of water bodies, ghats, painting walls, conducting nukkadnataks, rangoli competitions. Since the launch of the Pakhwada, over 5 crore citizens have joined the Pakhwada fortnight so far.