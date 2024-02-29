OSWC Provides E-Vehicle to Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) provided one 10-seated e-vehicle at a cost of Rs.11.90 lakh to the Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar out of its CSR fund in an event held in the Hospital Campus today.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister for FS & CW, Cooperation & Higher Education, handed over the vehicle to the Director of Capital Hospital on the occasion.

The Capital Hospital is a premier hospital in the State recently declared as a Post Graduate Institute which is spread across 25 acres of land with 750 beds and about 5,500 patients come for treatment daily. The electric vehicle will help a lot to Patients, PWDs, Children and Senior Citizens to move to different departments inside the campus to avail treatment within a short time painlessly.

The OSWC is providing warehousing & logistic support to the agriculture sector by way of operating 68 warehouses spread over 30 districts of the State. The Corporation mainly deals with scientific storage of foodgrains for distribution under PDS and other welfare schemes of the Govt. It is a profit-making PSU under the Cooperation Department and contributes towards CSR activities out of its net profit.

On the occasion Smt. Manjushree Badhai, Chairperson, Dr. Ganeswar Jena, Managing Director, Smt. Ranjita Sahoo, Secretary, Smt. Smitanjali Swain, FA & CAO, Miss Supriya Swain, CGM, and N.K. Mishra, General Manager of OSWC, were present. Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo, Director, Capital Hospital, Dr. Dillip Kumar Panda, Superintendent, Dr. Dhananjaya Das, Dy. Superintendent and Officers of Capital Hospital were present at the event. The endeavour of the OSWC to serve society at large and protect the environment was appreciated.