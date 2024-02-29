Keonjhar: Retd Secy of Deogaon SCS Ltd Gets 3-Yr RI for Embezzling Govt Funds

Bhubaneswar: A vigilance court in Keonjhar district today convicted the former (Retd.) Secretary of Deogaon SCS Ltd. for embezzling government funds and sentenced him to undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

According to Vigilance, Bhagirathi Bhuyan, Retired Secretary of Deogaon SCS Ltd. in Keonjhar, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for misappropriation of Govt. funds to the tune of Rs.3,24,930 under the Debt Waiver & Debt Relief (DW & DR) Scheme, 2008 in respect of 21 ineligible farmers.

The Vigilance Special Judge in Keonjhar today sentenced the Retd Secy Bhuyan to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 468 IPC.

The Court also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 471 IPC.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 477-A IPC.

The Hon’ble Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 420 IPC.

“All the sentences are to run concurrently,” the court ruled.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Bhagirathi Bhuyan, Ex-Secretary (Retired) following his conviction.

Narendra Kumar Behera, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division investigated the case and Debadutta Biswal, Spl. PP, Vigilance Keonjhar jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.