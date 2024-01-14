Odisha govt declares Srimandir Parikrama Project inauguration day as holiday

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday declared a government holiday for the inauguration day of the Srimandir Parikrama Project on 17th of January, Monday.

As per an official release, all government offices, schools, and colleges of the State will remain closed on January 17th. The inauguration ceremony of the project will be held on the same day, which is expected to be celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa is a unique reflection of Odia identity and aims to enable devotees of Lord Jagannath to participate in the program happily and plead for devotion to the Lord.