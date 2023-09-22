Odisha FC Gears Up for Thrilling Home Opener in ISL 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC is set to welcome Chennaiyin FC with their electrifying home opener of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, September 23rd.

Last season, Odisha FC finished 6th in the league table and secured a playoff spot, while Chennaiyan FC ended in 8th place. After 303 days, they are set to meet at Kalinga once again. In their previous encounters, the Kalinga Warriors secured a thrilling victory with a score of 3-2 over the Marina Machans, a last-minute goal from Nandhakumar Sekar. Sekar’s right-foot shot from the center of the box found the bottom right corner, igniting the stadium with excitement.

To build anticipation for the upcoming clash, both teams conducted a pre-match press conference on September 22nd, Friday, at Kalinga Stadium. Odisha FC was represented by their esteemed head coach – Sergio Lobera and player – Carlos Delgado, while Chennaiyan FC was represented by their head coach – Owen Coyle and player – Connor Shields.

In the head-to-head, Odisha FC holds the edge with two victories and four draws in their eight previous meetings against Chennaiyan FC.

New Faces, Fresh Energy

This season, Odisha FC welcomes some exciting new additions to the squad, including Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Roy Krishna, and promising young talents like Givson Singh and Lalliansanga. Their presence adds a fresh dynamic to the team, and fans eagerly await their contributions to the ISL 2023-24.

The match will be broadcast on Sports18 and live-streamed on JioCinema. It will be available on multiple channels, including Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 SD & HD (English), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), and DD Bangla.