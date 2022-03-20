North Korea Fires Multiple Rocket Launchers: Seoul

Seoul: South Korea’s military today claimed that North Korea have fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher.

The claim came amid heightened military tensions on the peninsula after a spate of larger missile launches by the nuclear-armed North.

“This morning there was firing in North Korea which is assumed to be multiple rocket launcher shots, and our military was monitoring the related situation and maintaining a readiness posture,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without elaborating.

North Korea’s military fired four shots around 7:20 a.m. (2220 GMT on Saturday) for about an hour toward its west coast from an unidentified location in South Pyongan Province, according to reports,

South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency vice-ministerial meeting over the launches.