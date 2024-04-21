Naveen To Blow Poll Bugle From Gunupur, Amit Shah from Sonepur on April 25

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are going to start campaigning for their party’s candidates in Odisha next Thursday, 25th of April.

The BJD Supremo will blow the poll bugle from Gunupur in Rayagada district while BJP stalwart Amit Shah from Sonepur. This will be the first public gathering of both leaders in this election.

According to the preliminary information, the Chief Minister will kick start the election campaigns for the current election with the first public gathering in Gunupur on April 25. Before that, Naveen will also campaign in the Hinjili Assembly constituency.

On the contrary, the BJP has clarified Amit Shah will come to Odisha on the 25th and after the poll campaign meeting in Sonepur, he will return to Bhubaneswar and spend the night at the state capital. He will meet party workers and activists in Bhubaneswar and return to New Delhi the next day.

In the last election of 2019, Shah started his campaign from Ganjam’s Berhampur. This time, the Chief Minister will contest from Hinjili in Ganjam and Kantabanji in Bolangir.