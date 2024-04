BJD Appoints Four Lok Sabha Constituency Coordinators

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of General Elections 2024, Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday appointed four Lok Sabha Constituency Coordinators.

Releasing the names, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has announced four leaders as four Lok Sabha Constituency Coordinators.

Manas Das Pattanaik has been given the charge of Balasore, Chiranjeev Biswal of Jagatsinghpur, Ramesh Chandra Majhi of Nabarangpur and Biplab Jena of Dhenkanal parliamentary coordinator area.