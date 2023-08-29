National Sports Day: Odisha CM Pays Tributes to Hockey Wizard Dhyan Chand

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has paid his tributes to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as the National Sports Day.

Taking to X, Naveen wrote “Tributes to hockey wizard #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #NationalSportsDay. His contributions to the field of hockey, unwavering dedication to sports and his lasting legacy will continue to inspire millions of sportspersons.”

The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on 29 August every year. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. The day also serves as a reminder for all of us to recall the contributions, determination and extraordinary achievements of the athletes and their influence in shaping societies. The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012 and hence this year marks the 12th anniversary of Rashtriya Khel Divas.