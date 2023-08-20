Man Held For Swindling Lakhs On Pretext Of Providing Robotics Education Franchise

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have apprehended a man for swindling lakhs of rupees from many persons and entrepreneurs on the pretext of providing them franchise of Robotics Education.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jagdish Pareek (37), of Jaipur, Rajasthan,. Earlier, he was arrested in Markatanagar PS Case No.47/2023, U/S- 420/34 IPC and further wanted in Case of Alipur Duar PS, West Bengal and other states.

According to Nayapalli Police, Jagadish Pareek and Strutidhar Arya had created a company Robosmart Limited and identified themselves as Directors of the firms. They assured different persons of giving franchise of robotic studies for different cities in different states by their company.

In this connection, they had come to Bhubaneswar and arranged a meeting at a star hotel to gain the faith of investors. Accordingly, the accused person Jagadish Pareek had taken Rs.9,66,666/- from a person (Complainant) to start the franchisee for robotics education in Jharsuguda.

But the company did not provide any tech support and materials to start the franchisee for Robotics Education in Jharsuguda despite receiving the payment and duped the complainant.

The accused persons, Jagadish Pareek and Strutidhar Arya are the owners of Robosmart Lab Pvt. Ltd., who by creating fake profiles and by assuring different persons to provide franchise of Robotic studies for different cities have duped huge amounts of money from many persons, the police said.