JSW Jajang Iron Ore Mines bags ‘Productivity Excellence Award’

Bhubaneswar: Jajang Iron Ore Mines of JSW Steel Ltd has been conferred with the “Best Productivity Excellence Award” for its multiple innovative ideas applied in its mines. The prestigious award was given by Odisha State Productivity Council on Wednesday during its 47th Annual General Body meeting.

The top recognition was bestowed for its innovative ideas like safety management system, digital logistics management system, trace & track, fleet & fuel management system and QA/QC management systems.

The award was received by company’s senior officials Shri Vijay Kumar and Basanta Kumar Sahoo from the chief guest Rajiv Kumar, IFS at New Marrion hotel.

COO (Odisha) of JSW Steel Ltd Ranjan Nayak Project Head (Odisha) Ashesh Padhy, Mines Head (Odisha) BiswaranjanPadhi and senior officials congratulated the team for their efforts and commitments.

Recently, JSW Steel bagged the first position in ICT category at the CII Odisha Annual Meeting. The steel producer clinched the prestigious award in ICT segment through digital intervention for best practices model.