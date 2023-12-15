Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down 0-1 to Spain in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia

Valencia: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost 0-1 in their first match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 against Spain on Friday. Spain’s Alvaro Iglesias (29′) scored the only goal of the match.

The first quarter saw both teams earn a penalty corner each but neither managed to find the back of the net.

Spain took the initiative in the second quarter, forcing a penalty corner save from Krishan Pathak. The pressure was telling as India received a green card and Spain immediately pounced on the opportunity. Alvaro Iglesias breached India’s defence and scored the goal that presented Spain with the lead.

The third quarter witnessed both teams in an intense battle to score the next goal but they were unable to break the others’ tight defence.

India turned up the heat in the last quarter in the search for an equaliser, earning two penalty corners. However, they were unable to capitalise and the match ended in Spain’s favour.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will battle against Belgium at 20:00 on 16th December.