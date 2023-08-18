Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team ready for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will start their 4 Nations Tournament – Dusseldorf 2023 against hosts Germany on Saturday, 19th August. India will be up against England on 20th August, and Spain on 22nd August. The Final will take place on 23rd August. The tournament will be part of the preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from 29th November to 10th December 2023.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team will be Captained by Preeti and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal is the Vice Captain. Speaking about the importance of the tournament, Preeti said, “We have been doing intense training sessions. The preparations have been really good, and our previous performances will be a massive confidence booster for the players. We have FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 coming in December, so it will be a good time for us to implement and execute the strategies that we have been working on.”

Meanwhile, Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Coach Tushar Khandker said, “We are looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will give us a good learning experience. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for crucial tournaments. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in this tour.”

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team was in the National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru, which was held between July 2023 and August 2023.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team qualified for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 after they edged out hosts Japan 1-0 in a tightly fought semi-finals clash of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeated Korea 2-1 in the Final to win the Women’s Junior Asia Cup for the first time.

Schedule of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team: