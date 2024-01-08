Indian Govt Removes These Two Apps For Android And iPhone Users: Reports 

New Delhi: Apple and Google are quick to comply with requests from the Indian government to remove apps, and this time is no exception. The two tech giants have removed two eSIM service apps from the App Store and Google PlayStore, respectively.

Airalo and Holafly are two apps that provide international eSIM services. They are based in Singapore and Spain, respectively. The apps have been removed as requested by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and instructions have been sent to various Internet service providers to restrict users’ access to these apps and their websites.

While there is no official statement by the government, these apps were found to be used by bad actors exploiting unauthorised eSIM cards for a range of cybercrime activities affecting Indian people, according to a report by The Times of India. This was primarily done by gaining access to international numbers without checks. Furthermore, fraudsters use these eSIMs to mask locations and identities.

Keep in mind, this has no effect on the availability of eSIMs in India at large. You willl still be able to get them after doing your due diligence and following the regulatory process. However, it’s crucial to remember that all eSIM providers must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the DoT, and Holafly and Airalo failed to do so, and hence, got axed.

Nevertheless, even though these apps have been removed, individuals in search of alternatives for international travel or temporary international numbers can turn to other existing services like aloSIM and Nomad.