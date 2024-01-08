Women Agniveer Vayu soldiers to be part of IAF contingent for Republic Day parade

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Monday (January 8) said that women Agniveer Vayu soldiers would be part of the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day parade this year.

The Agnipath scheme, implemented in September 2022, provides four years of service into the Armed Forces of the country, after which those selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadre, would be required to serve for a further engagement period of minimum 15 years and would be governed by the existing terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Indian Army and their equivalent in Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and that of Non Combatant enrolled in the Indian Air Force, as amended from time-to-time.

Full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade have been taking place for several days now in the chilly Delhi winter morning.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. R-Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the nation completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Indian Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar came into effect.