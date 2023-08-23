IND vs IRE
IND vs IRE, 3rd T20: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, India Win Series 2-0

By Pragativadi News Service
The third T20I between India and Ireland has been abandoned due to rain and wet ground conditions. With this India bag the three-match series 2-0.

Team India Captain Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Series award.

India had won the first T20I by two runs as per the DLS method and secured a 33-run victory both played at The Village, Dublin.

India’s next assignment will be Asia Cup 2023 where Team India will begin campaign against Pakistan on September 2, following which they take on Nepal two days later.

