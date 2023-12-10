I-T Officials Continue Counting Seized Cash For 5th Day In Odisha

Bolangir: The raid by the Income Tax department is going on for the fifth day today at a country brewery in Sudapada of Bolangir district. Out of the 176 bags of cash seized from here, 106 bags have been counted totaling Rs 146 crores.

The counting of the huge piles of cash is underway at SBI’s main branch in Bolangir. About 50 bank employees are counting money in front of the liquor unit manager. About 25 small and big counting machines have been installed to count the money.

Another 70 bags filled with cash are yet to be counted, till the last reports came in. Officials are hopeful that the counting of money will be completed by tonight.

According to sources, the I-T Department has completed the counting of cash seized from two liquor units at Dhanupalli and Badabazar in Sambalpur and has found Rs 37.50 Crore. It took the Sambalpur Branch of SBI Bank three days to count the cash with the deployment of 10 employees and six counting machines. The Branch manager has said that the entire amount will be deposited in the government head.

Earlier, the I-T Department had seized Rs 11 core from Titlagarh in connection with the Boudh Distilleries Private Limited and other associated companies and other places at Sambalpur and Bolangir related to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Sahu. The total cash seizures made in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other places is likely to cross Rs 300 crores.