Highest Ever Coal Dispatch from Captive & Commercial Coal Blocks in November

New Delhi: Coal production from captive/commercial coal mines during November 2023 comes to 11.94 million tonne (MT), with a growth of 37% compared to 8.74 MT during November 2022. At the same time, coal dispatch from Captive/commercial coal mines during November 2023 is 12.92 MT with a growth of 55% compared to 8.36 MT the previous year.

The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in the month of November 2023 is the highest ever with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day.

Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks has shown a remarkable growth during the period of April to November 2023. The total coal production from captive & commercial coal mines during the period 1st April 2023 to 30th November 2023 was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT indicating a y-o-y growth of 24% and 31% respectively, from the same period of FY 2022-23.

The highest increase in coal production was from the Non-Regulated Sector and Commercial coal mines with a growth of 101% and 98% respectively.

The Ministry is committed to achieving the target coal production and dispatch which is a crucial step towards ensuring India’s energy security and driving economic growth.