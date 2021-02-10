Cabinet Sub-Committee On Disinvestment
Govt Reconstitutes Cabinet Sub-Committee On Disinvestment

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reconstituted the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Disinvestment(CSCD).

The CSCD is headed by Finance Minister and its members are Minister for Law, Minister for Public Enterprises and Minister for Industries.

The sub-committee is empowered to deal with privatization and matters relating to divestments in public and cooperative enterprises. The Convener of the Cabinet sub-committee will be Secretary, Public Enterprises Department.

The Minister in charge of Public/Cooperative affairs will be the special invitee to the Cabinet sub-committee. The sub-committee is free to initiate procedures for conducting its day to day proceedings.

The decisions taken in connection with divestment will be placed before the Cabinet meet for due approval.

  

