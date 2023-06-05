Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch to join Twitter

New York: Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch will join Twitter on Monday, focusing on business operations.

At NBCUniversal, Benarroch was executive vice president of communications, global advertising and partnerships.

In a memo to colleagues on Sunday, Benarroch said that he was taking on a business operations position at Twitter.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together,” he wrote.

“Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next,” tweeted incoming Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Musk appointed Yaccarino as chief executive officer of Twitter last month.

Musk fired or lost about 75% of Twitter employees since his October takeover, including most of those who had deep relationships in sales and partnerships.

Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, said on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, has decided to leave.